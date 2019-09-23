Naira Marley’s Trial Resumes Next Month, Risks 7-Year Jail Term If Found Guilty

by Temitope Alabi
Naira Marley
Popular indigenous rapper, Naira Marley

Nigerian controversial singer, Naira Marley ‘s trial is set to resume in October.

Recall the rapper was arrested along with Zlatan Ibile and three others for cybercrime

Marley was, however, released a couple of weeks after he was arrested.

Naira Marley, upon his arrest by the EFCC, was slammed with an 11-count charge.

The charges with suit number FHC/L/178C/19 were filed before a Lagos State High Court.

The rapper was arraigned before Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos but the case was later adjourned till October.

