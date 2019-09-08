Native Doctor Plucks Out Eye Of His Creditor Over Debt He Owed

A notorious herbalist is currently on the run after allegedly removing the eye of his creditor simply identified as Morrison for pestering him for the money he borrowed.

According to ForestReporters, the victim is currently recuperating at the University of Benin Teaching hospital, Edo state where he was rushed to.

The sad incident is said to have happened around Ekpoma, Edo state on Saturday.

Read Also: I Rejuvenate My Immune System By Sleeping With Young Girls: Popular Herbalist

Also, the victim is equally said to be a gentle and easy-going student of Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Edo state.