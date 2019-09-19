NDLEA Nabs Seven Drug Barons In Kwara

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kwara state command on Thursday announced the arrest of seven drugs barons in different parts of the state.

According to the agency, 19 drug offenders were also arrested.

Speaking in Ilorin with reporters, State Commander of the agency, Umoru Ambrose said that Cannabis Sativa of 40kg weight was seized at different warehouses and joints owned by the drug barons and distributors.

Read Also: Drug Dealers Package Drugs Inside Soup Meat (VIDEO)

The NDLEA boss said the arrests and seizures were made between August 14 and September 14, 2019.

“In the ongoing Operation Keep Kwara Drug Free, some people who use drug that were arrested have been counselled and released to their respective families, while seven are currently undergoing care, treatment, and rehabilitation at the state headquarters with a view to reintegrate them to the society”, he said.