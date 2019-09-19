NDLEA Nabs Seven Drug Barons In Kwara

by Verity
Hard Drug

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kwara state command on Thursday announced the arrest of seven drugs barons in different parts of the state.

According to the agency, 19 drug offenders were also arrested.

Speaking in Ilorin with reporters, State Commander of the agency, Umoru Ambrose said that Cannabis Sativa of 40kg weight was seized at different warehouses and joints owned by the drug barons and distributors.

Read Also: Drug Dealers Package Drugs Inside Soup Meat (VIDEO)

The NDLEA boss said the arrests and seizures were made between August 14 and September 14, 2019.

“In the ongoing Operation Keep Kwara Drug Free, some people who use drug that were arrested have been counselled and released to their respective families, while seven are currently undergoing care, treatment, and rehabilitation at the state headquarters with a view to reintegrate them to the society”, he said.

Tags from the story
Hard Drugs, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)
0

You may also like

NLC To FG: Ensure Tax On Luxury Goods Don’t Affect Items Consumed By Middle Class Nigerians

Rich Men Sponsor Us To Vandalize Oil Pipelines —Vandals

CBN Governor Exposes $50bn Fraud By NNPC

Imo Police Smashes Baby Factory, Rescues 17 Teenagers, Arrests ‘Oyibo The Impregnator’

$620, 000 Bribery Scandal Video Given to IGP as Nigerians Wait for Next Move

Niger Confirms Death Of Emir Of Agaie

Metuh Family Urges FG To Release Their Son Or Charge Him To Court

Most Nigerian ladies remain single at 35 because they are looking for ready-made men – Fred Agbaje

Abdulmutallab Appeals Life Sentence

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *