Neighbor’s Gateman Nabbed While Having Sex With 14-Year-Old Maid (Video)

by Amaka

An unclad man was filmed after he was nabbed having sexual intercourse with a 14 year-old-maid on her employer’s matrimonial bed.

In the now-viral video, the man, who is said to be a gateman to the neighbour of the employer, was seen completely naked on the ground while eyewitnesses kept condemning him for his actions

The security guard had left his duty post to commit the evil act with the underage girl and according to the video, he has been doing for about two weeks.

One of the eyewitness revealed that the gateman is from Nassarawa state.

Read Also: “I Was Wrong, Forgive Me” – Reno Omokri Apologizes For Speaking Against Church Practices

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Nassarawa State, Underage girl
0

You may also like

Maryam Sanda who allegedly stabbed Husband to Death Granted Bail

Man seeks dwory return from Wife

Gobe! Man Trapped After He Sneaked To Have Sex With Lover

Kanu's Former Team Mate At Arsenal, Antonio Reyes, Dies In Auto Accident

Just In: Kanu’s Former Team Mate At Arsenal, Antonio Reyes, Dies In Auto Accident

Banks aid government officials transfer money without BVN – Magu

Top 10 Facts You Did Not Know About Nnamdi Azikiwe

Kenyans hit the polls today for Presidential re-run election

Africans take to street to protest against Xenophobia attack in India

Paris Club: Court orders the forfeiture of N1.4bn

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *