Neo Black Movement Condemns Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians

The Neo Black Movement of Africa Worldwide (NBM of Africa Worldwide), has condemned the xenophobic attacks on Africans especially Nigerians by South Africans.

According to NBM, during apartheid, African countries stood by the South Africans giving them all the support they needed.

In a statement released by NBM in Friday, the National President, Chief Engr. Felix Kupa described the barbaric attacks on fellow Africans as totally condemnable and against the spirit and ideologies of Africanism and the various social-cultural, economic and political treaties that exist amongst the African countries.

The organisation noted that it came to be established on the basic tenets of social justice, equality, fairness and the total liberation of the black race from white supremacy and racial discrimination.

“It was on this premise that Africans stood out to engage the white-dominated apartheid government then in South Africa and carried the country on the path that led to Uhuru and eliminated racial discrimination and white dominance in the country.

The group urged the government of South Africa, the Nigerian government and other world powers to tackle this menace and protect the lives of Africans.