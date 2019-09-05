New Music Alert: Tiwa Savage Drops 49-99 (VIDEO)

Tiwa Savage has released a new music video titled 49-99 which was produced by popular music producer, Pheels.

The song was produced by her new record label, Universal Music Group, which she joined after leaving Marvin’s records.

The talented singer had a listening party which held in London on Wednesday, September 4th, explaining to fans the idea behind the new song.

The song has since it dropped started enjoying airplay and positive reviews from music lovers.

You can watch the video below;