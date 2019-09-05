New Music Alert: Tiwa Savage Drops 49-99 (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage has released a new music video titled 49-99 which was produced by popular music producer, Pheels.

The song was produced by her new record label, Universal Music Group, which she joined after leaving Marvin’s records.

The talented singer had a listening party which held in London on Wednesday, September 4th, explaining to fans the idea behind the new song.

The song has since it dropped started enjoying airplay and positive reviews from music lovers.

Read Also: Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi, Tekno, Yemi Alade Make Beyonce Lion King Album

You can watch the video below;

Tags from the story
tiwa savage, Universal Music Group
0

You may also like

‘Ooni’s stool remains sacred’

Billionaire daughter, Rukaiyat Indimi-Dantata re-rocks her 2013 wedding dress to Fatima Dangote’s wedding

Toyin Aimakhu Give Reasons For Saying, “I Can Die For PDP”

Ayo Mogaji

Most Nollywood Actresses Are Prostitutes: Ayo Mogaji

Ime Bishop in cheating scandal with a mystery lady (Screenshots)

Facebook slay queens fight dirty over boy, he then reacts (Screenshots)

AMAZING!!! Story Of Agege Bread Seller Turn Model Featured In Huffington Post, To Appear On CNN

‘Despite All The Temptations And Blows Life Threw, I Am Still Standing’- Ooni Of Ife’s Ex Wife, Queen Zaynab

This Is The S*x Of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fourth Child

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *