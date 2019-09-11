NFL Star, Neiron Ball Dies At 27 After Ruptured Brain Aneurysm

NFL star, Neiron Ball, who was the linebacker for Oakland Raiders and Florida Gators has died at the age of 27.

According to reports, Ball passed on Monday morning, one year after he was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta following a ruptured brain aneurysm.

Read Also: Bruno Mars’ Mother Dies of Brain Aneurysm

Natalie Ball Myricks confirmed his death via Facebook on Tuesday morning:

“The Ball family is forever grateful for the prayers, donations and immense support of Neiron and his recovery. Neiron was a very special and loving father, brother and teammate. Neiron has transitioned to a place of peace,” she wrote on Facebook.

May his soul rest in peace.