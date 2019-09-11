NFL Star, Neiron Ball Dies At 27 After Ruptured Brain Aneurysm

by Temitope Alabi
Neiron Ball
Neiron Ball

NFL star, Neiron Ball, who was the linebacker for Oakland Raiders and Florida Gators has died at the age of 27.

According to reports, Ball passed on Monday morning, one year after he was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta following a ruptured brain aneurysm.

Read Also: Bruno Mars’ Mother Dies of Brain Aneurysm

Natalie Ball Myricks confirmed his death via Facebook on Tuesday morning:

“The Ball family is forever grateful for the prayers, donations and immense support of Neiron and his recovery. Neiron was a very special and loving father, brother and teammate. Neiron has transitioned to a place of peace,” she wrote on Facebook.

May his soul rest in peace.

Tags from the story
brain aneurysm, Florida Gators, Neiron Ball, Oakland Raiders
0

You may also like

World Cup 2014: Uzoenyi, Mba Axed, as Keshi Names 23 for Brazil

Flying Eagles Land In Dakar

Manchester United 1 Bayern Munich 1: Thrilling Draw Delights Moyes

Chelsea Chairman Says Terry Doesn’t Run The Club As Police Drop Racism Complaint Against Ref

Nick Kyrgios Powers Past Milos Raonic into Wimbledon Last 16

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba shares incredible new haircut

Prandelli Steps Down from His Position as Italy Boss

Who do you think will be the African Football King this July? Simply Guess and Spark up the opportunity of watching them lift the trophy!

Antonio Conte Named New Italy Coach

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *