Nigeria Is Bound To Succeed: Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria has great hopes towards development as the country’s success is important to Africa’s development.

Laolu Akande, Osinbajo’s spokesman, made this known in a statement in Abuja, adding that the Vice President delivered the 8th Convocation Lecture at the Osun State University on Saturday in Osogbo.

Osinbajo, who spoke on the topic, “Six Decades of Chequered Nationhood: Nigeria Still Holds the Key to Africa’s Development”, said:

“This country is bound to succeed; we will get there.

“Our founding fathers were all right, even though they had not even then seen Nigeria’s true potential Nigeria.

“And indeed as Nigeria grows, so does Africa.”