Nigeria Needs Prayers, Says Naira Marley

by Valerie Oke
Naira Marley
Naira Marley

Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, on Wednesday urged Nigerians to channel their energy into praying for the country.

The ‘Issa goal’ crooner, in a tweet via his Twitter handle, stressed that people keep praying for themselves not knowing that God has answered their prayers. He said that nothing is wrong with them as they already have their qualifications, health and are ready to work.

According to the singer, nothing is wrong with them because they are perfectly fine but it’s Nigeria that needs all the prayers.

“You keep praying for yourself not knowing God has answered ur(your) prayer. You got your qualifications, your healthy and ready to work. There’s nothing wrong with you, you’re perfectly fine. It’s this country u(you) need to pray for.”

