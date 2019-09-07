Nigeria Needs To Takeover South African Businesses: Fani Kayode

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has said that the Nigerian government needs to take over South African businesses in the country because the South African authority has shown no remorse over the xenophobic attack of Nigerians living in her country.

He made this known via his Twitter handle on Saturday.

His words;

SA has shown no remorse for her barbarity and offered no apology for her hate. I maintain that we must nationalize their investments and companies, cut diplomatic ties with them, expel their nationals and recall Nigerians that live in SA back home. Bullies only bow to strength!

