Nigeria Police Should Copy Hong Kong Police, Says Don Jazzy

by Olayemi Oladotun

Music producer and boss of Mavins Record, Don Jazzy has gone to his official Twitter page to advise the Nigerian police officers to avoid killing protesters by taking a cue from the Hong Kong police.

Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy

The music producer advice the Nigerian police force following the increase in extrajudicial killings that has been witnessed during peaceful protests.

Also Read: Don Jazzy Reveals How Entertainment Industry Has Been A Place Of Escape For Nigerian Youths

He urged them to make use of water cannons and tear gas when they want to disperse protesters.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
don jazzy, Hong Kong, police
0

You may also like

Eldee: “A Runs Girl Aint Nothing But A High Priced Prostitute”

sisi yemmie talks parenting

‘Moms who have 4 kids have 2 heads’ – Sisi Yemmie

Karen Igho-Rakos Writes Adorable Love Letter To Her ‘Unborn Child’

Pretty Nigerian Lady Accuses Uber Driver Of Trying To Defile Her

Ycee reacts to video of Cee-C crying – “Sure Say No Be Eye Lash Hook For Towel?”

Nigerians dig up old tweets where Kemi Olunloyo said Linda Ikeji had no womb in 2016

Photos: Ini Edo’s Look Alike from Jamaica writes her a letter. Read it

Elton John announces final tour

Kiss Daniel Replies Critics Who Claimed Yeba Promoted R@pe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *