Nigeria Police Should Copy Hong Kong Police, Says Don Jazzy

Music producer and boss of Mavins Record, Don Jazzy has gone to his official Twitter page to advise the Nigerian police officers to avoid killing protesters by taking a cue from the Hong Kong police.

The music producer advice the Nigerian police force following the increase in extrajudicial killings that has been witnessed during peaceful protests.

He urged them to make use of water cannons and tear gas when they want to disperse protesters.

See his tweet below: