Nigeria Will Be Better If We Use Same Energy We Use For BBN: Comedian AY

Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun a.k.a. AY has revealed that he has a dream Nigeria will be better if Nigerians can use the same energy used in following reality show for the nation.

This is coming following the uproar that followed the disqualification of controversial housemate, Tacha from the Big Brother Naija show.

Also Read: It Is Wrong To Beg Someone For Money With Account Details On The Same Text Message: AY Comedian

The comedian expressed that Nigeria will be better if the same energy used for BBN is used in everyone”s life.

See his post below: