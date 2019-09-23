Nigerian Chef Folashade Shoyonbo Wins Jollof Rice Contest

Nigerian Chef, Folashade Shoyonbo, on Sunday, in Lagos, emerged winner of a Jollof Rice Contest after beating chefs from two other African countries.

The chef also beat several others from Nigeria, Togo and Benin Republic during the contest at the 15th AKWAABA African Travel and Tourism Market which opened on Sunday in Lagos.

The Jollof Rice Contest was organized to promote culinary tourism in Africa, and it hosted two other Nigerians, Deborah Esene Fatima Lawal, clinching second and third positions, respectively.

Shoyonbo expressed surprise over her victory because she never envisaged winning the contest. She also advised other chefs to stay tenacious and dedicated to their work, saying that success awaits those who persevered.

“Am so happy right now; I never saw it coming; in fact, it is a surprise for me and I could not hold my tears when I was told I emerged the winner.

“I appreciate the organizers of this fair and everyone who had encouraged me since I embraced this profession and I will advise everyone to remain dedicated and focused on their chosen career.

Shoyonbo is a graduate of Accounting and also a holder of a Diploma in Catering. She is also a chef with Lagos Continental Hotel.

As the winner, she went home with a trophy and a fridge while her first and second runners up went home with generators and a set of dishes, respectively.