Nigerian Comedian Ibadan Dies Few Weeks To The End Of His Service Year

by Temitope Alabi
Ibadan
Ibadan

A young Nigerian comedian whose name has been given as Adeshina Damilola a.k.a Ibadan, HAS DIED.

The Architecture graduate of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), died in an accident on Thursday, at Total filling station #Odonguyan, #Ikorodu.

Reports have it that Ibadan was on a bike when a trailer hit the bike he was on, killing him on the spot.

Ibadan was set to complete his NYSC in the first week of November 2019, when tragedy struck.

 

