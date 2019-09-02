Nigerian Cross-Dressers Go Back To Default Settings After Police Move Against Bobrisky

by Eyitemi
Bobrisky
Controversial celebrity, Bobrisky

Photos of Nigerian crossdressers returning back to default settings shortly after men of the Nigerian police move against a popular male barbie, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as ”Bobrisky” has started popping up on the social media scene.

Read Also: This Country Is A Sick Joke: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Police Shutting Down Bobrisky’s Birthday

Prominently on the list is James Brown, a mentee of Bobrisky, who took to his Instagram page shortly after the incident to share the new way he dressed as a result of the incident which happened to Bobrisky on Saturday, 31st, August.

See photos below:

Bobrisky, James Brown
0

