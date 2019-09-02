Nigerian Cross-Dressers Go Back To Default Settings After Police Move Against Bobrisky

Photos of Nigerian crossdressers returning back to default settings shortly after men of the Nigerian police move against a popular male barbie, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as ”Bobrisky” has started popping up on the social media scene.

Prominently on the list is James Brown, a mentee of Bobrisky, who took to his Instagram page shortly after the incident to share the new way he dressed as a result of the incident which happened to Bobrisky on Saturday, 31st, August.

See photos below: