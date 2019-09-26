Nigerian Crossdresser Bobrisky Shares Throwback Photo

Popular Nigerian Cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has taken to his Instagram to share a before and after photo of himself and his transformation.

In the photo, we can see how he looked before and now as he also shares some words to the photo collage which express his gratitude.

READ ALSO – ‘Let Me Decorate The Dick That Is Serving Me’ – Tonto Dikeh Replies Fan Who Queried Her For Gifting Bobrisky iPhone11

Here’s What He Wrote: ‘Never underestimate the power of dream and the influence of human being spirit. We are the same in dis notion: The potential for greatness lives within each other of us. There is no late coming for success on earth 🌍. I own a house at the age 26yrs, own three luxury cars at age of 28yrs, own a cosmetics brand at the age of 28yrs, lastly famous at the age of 26yrs. Keep the hardwork coming… there are rewards for it the nearest future.’

