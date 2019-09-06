Nigerian Doctor Lists Out 10 Amazing Benefit Of Masturbation

A Nigerian doctor, Adams Ayeni, has taken to his official Twitter handle @Adamsayeni to highlight what he describes as the 10 amazing benefits of masturbation.
He added that the act is a part of the normal physiological process and healthy living.
His words:
MASTURBATION HAS NO ADVERSE HEALTH EFFECT
Benefits include:
Reduce stress
Improve sleep
Alleviate menstrual cramp
Elevate mood
Improve sex
Boost concentration
Reduce unwanted pregnancy
Prevent STIs
Decrease pain during sex
Lower the risk of prostate cancer
Don’t spiritualize it
Masturbation is a part of the normal physiological process & healthy living. It helps you to learn & understand your body.
Read Also: Nigerian man condemns Masturbation, goes on to list the disadvantages
Masturbation is usually only a problem if it begins to interfere with daily life & relationships with friends, family, coworkers, & romantic partners.
See his tweet below: