Nigerian Doctor Lists Out 10 Amazing Benefit Of Masturbation

A Nigerian doctor, Adams Ayeni, has taken to his official Twitter handle @Adamsayeni to highlight what he describes as the 10 amazing benefits of masturbation.

He added that the act is a part of the normal physiological process and healthy living.

His words:

MASTURBATION HAS NO ADVERSE HEALTH EFFECT

Benefits include:

Reduce stress

Improve sleep

Alleviate menstrual cramp

Elevate mood

Improve sex

Boost concentration

Reduce unwanted pregnancy

Prevent STIs

Decrease pain during sex

Lower the risk of prostate cancer

Don’t spiritualize it

Masturbation is a part of the normal physiological process & healthy living. It helps you to learn & understand your body.

Read Also: Nigerian man condemns Masturbation, goes on to list the disadvantages

Masturbation is usually only a problem if it begins to interfere with daily life & relationships with friends, family, coworkers, & romantic partners.

See his tweet below: