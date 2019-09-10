Nigerian Gay Man Cries Out After He Was Gang-Raped By Male Clients

by Amaka

An openly gay Nigerian man, Ayomide Idowu is currently in severe pains after he was allegedly gang-raped by some of his male clients.

Ayomide Idowu
Openly gay man, Ayomide Idowu

Idowu, who happens to be a chef, revealed that he had gone to his clients place to cook for them but he ended becoming the meal.

The young man tried reaching out to the police but he was locked up and taken to a prison in Badagry for over 2 months.

The incident has also ruined his mental state as he is seeking for justice.

See his post below:

0

