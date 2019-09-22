Nigerian Lecturer Destroys Projects Done By Students (Video)

A video of an architecture lecturer tossing and crushing models made by architecture students in a Nigerian university has got people talking on social media.

In a video shared by a Twitter user identified as @blackMario007, the lecturer is seen inspecting the students’ building models while the students stand around.

Also Read: Police Arrest Man Who Robs Prostitutes In Edo

For models he wasn’t satisfied with, the lecturer is seen picking them up from the table and throwing them away. He climbs on one of the models and stomps it till it’s completely destroyed.

Watch the video below: