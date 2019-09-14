Nigerian Life Coach Shares Bible Verse That Supports Oral Sex

A popular Nigerian life coach, Solomon Buchi, has taken to his Twitter handle to share the Bible verse which supports oral sex, contrary to the belief that it is unGodly.

While sharing the Bible verse, the coach opined that God does not like boring sex.

“This is for all the pastors who come to preach balderdash about how the giving head is demonic. How oral sex is perversive. Some even say that it’s the only missionary that’s ordained by God.

“Soon they’ll start saying that you should not talk dirty during sex, be speaking in tongues

“Boring sex is not Godly.

“Fingering is biblical: Songs of Solomon 5:4: “My beloved put his hand by the hole of the door, and my bowels were moved for him..”

“This is talking about how powerful a man’s hand can give his wife pleasure.

Giving head (Cunnilingus): 4:16

“Blow on my garden, that its fragrance may spread abroad. Let my lover come into his garden and taste its choice fruits.

“My lover is to me a sachet of myrrh resting between my breasts..” (1:13)

“God wants the best sex life for married couples.”

