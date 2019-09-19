Nigerian Man Arrested For Allegedly Duping Several Women In India

A Nigerian man simply identified as Nonso George Okafor has been arrested by the Indi’s police for allegedly posing as a wealthy foreigner to dupe several unsuspecting ladies in the country.

According to a statement released by the Indian police, Okafor’s targets are usually ladies around their 30s, divorcees or disabled people.

“The accused sent gifts to unsuspecting victims and then the women would get a call from a person pretending to be a customs official saying the gift has been held for customs violations and that she has to pay a clearance charge or fine to receive it.”

“Okafor usually targeted single women around the age of 30, divorcees or disabled persons,” it added.