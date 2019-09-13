Nigerian Man Dies After Stepping On Charm In Benin (Photo)

by Amaka

A Ghana-based Nigerian man, Prince Precious has passed away few days after stepping on charms during a visit to his hometown in Benin, Edo state.

A friend of the deceased, Don Morgan had taken to Facebook to express his grief with a brief explanation on how he lost his friend.

In his words,

“I talk ham say you nor disturb me since then, and I could not even check on you thinking you left Nigeria again, he pain me, brother, first na leg pain you and you tell me say your enemy almost got you and now they finally did. Blood God nor Dey sleep, your spirit go fight on brother, my head Dey shake. I pity Mumcy, God nor Dey sleep Godwin I go miss you, nobody to disturb me again, R.I.P brother Find peace rest on”

