Nigerian Mom Sits Outside Nigerian Consulate With 4-Year-Old Child

A Nigerian mom in South Africa has gotten many talking this morning as she has been pictured outside the Nigerian consulate in South Africa, waiting to be taken home to Nigeria.

According to the Twitter user who shared her story, the woman camped there in hopes that she would make it on the plane back home but was told the next flight.

This morning outside the Nigerian Consulate, a mother with her 4 year old daughter have been camping outside here, in hope that the next flight out will include her & her daughter. She says she is waiting & has no where to go.She has to get onto the flight. #Nigerians #Xenophobia She says she has no money to pay for more rent, and doesn’t have a place to go. The Consulate told this lady that the next flight out is only tomorrow. She doesn’t where to go. #eNCA #Xenophobia #Nigerians Many people slept here. On the floor. One man told me there are more women and children here who slept out in the cold. There is tension between the Nigerians and the consulate I am told as there is no clear communication. #eNCA #Nigerians #xenophobia

