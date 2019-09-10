Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 10th September 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 10th September 2019:

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, senior pastor at the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), has been served a summon document by a federal high court in Abuja, to appear before it within 14 days.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has raised his voice against renewed violence in Johannesburg on Sunday, that led to the death of two. Ramaphosa urged security agencies to “maintain vigilance and firmness” in dealing with individuals or groups who take the law into their own hands and violate the rights of people without raising grievances with the relevant authorities.

A former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili has asked Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, to apologise to Nigerians and other countries whose citizens were at the receiving end in the recent xenophobic attacks. Ezekwesili, alongside leaders of the Nigerian community in Cape Town, South Africa, in a communique issued after a meeting held to find solution to ceaseless attacks, urged the South African government to avoid making comments that could spark further attacks.

Residents of Albarkawa, Gusau, Zamfara state, were on Sunday thrown into a state of bewilderment after a 17-year-old girl set herself ablaze because of her fiance’s inability to pay for the N17,000 dowry demanded by her father. The girl, Aisha was said to have decided to commit suicide after she learned that her fiancé, Umar, who dated her for quite a long time, has no money to pay for dowry in preparation for her wedding.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to defend himself before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal over not having a WAEC certificate. The opposition party therefore urged Buhari to vacate office with immediate effect following a video where Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, begged Nigerians to pardon Buhari over not having WAEC certificate controversy. However, Lai Mohammed has described the video as doctored and has been released to ridicule the Buhari administration by “a deperate opposition”.

The National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abia state on Monday nullified the election of Orji Uzor Kalu as the Senator representing Abia North. A rerun election for the Abia North Senatorial District has been ordered by the tribunal.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has accused some persons of plotting to set the country on fire. This was made known in a statement issued by Peter Afunaya, spokesman of the agency, on Monday. Afunaya didn’t name the group but made it clear that the agency would do all in its power to secure the country.

Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola, has listed the senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Matthew Ashimolowo, as part of her witness in the ongoing rape allegations levied against Biodun Fatoyinbo, the senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA). A federal high court sitting in Abuja on Monday served a writ of summon, asking Biodun Fatoyinbo to appear before it within 14 days or judgment would be ruled in his absence.

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered for the immediate evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa following the renewed Xenophobic attack. Buhari had instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, to involve the South African authorities on “appropriate measures” they can take to stop the xenophobic attacks on citizens of Nigeria.

