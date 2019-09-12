Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th September 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 12th September 2019:

Security has been beefed up around the premises of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, where the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal will deliver judgment in the petition filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging president Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the Feb. 23 presidential election. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), security personnel comprising mainly men of the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps mounted security checks at both ends of the stretch of the road to the court.

I Have Been Fighting Corruption Without Political Interference, Says Magu

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has said that he has been fighting corruption without political interference. The spokesperson of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC, on Tuesday quoted Magu while speaking at the 49th annual conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in Abuja.

Buhari: Boko Haram Will Be Treated As Bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that what’s left of Boko Haram in the Northeast, Nigeria are bandits, and will be treated as such. President Buhari made this known when he granted audience to the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, Mr. Peter Maurer, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said “Boko Haram has been degraded, but its members are still a nuisance around Lake Chad and surrounding islands.

Buhari Vs Atiku: Nigerians Divided As Tribunal Delivers Judgment

As Nigerians wait with bated breath for the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal(PEPT) to deliver judgment on Atiku Abubakar’s petition against Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the last election, Nigerians are divided as to whether the petitioner or the petitionee will take the day. While some are rooting for Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to win the case, others are saying Buhari will maintain his victory because the judiciary has been pocketed.

Two Busia county women have stunned the world after they swapped their husbands just so they could be happy. 28-year-old Lilian Weta said to be a mother of three and 29-year-old Millicent Auma, a mother of were said to have swapped their husbands in a bid to find happiness. According to the report, one of the women, Millicent Auma was living with her husband Christopher Bwire in Siroba village, Matayos constituency. However, the marriage became unpleasant forcing her to walk out and moving in with one Kevin Barasa, a married man with three children.

Atiku Vs Buhari: Tribunal Upholds Atiku’s Argument Against Buhari’s Academic Qualification

The Presidential Election Tribunal has dismissed the argument by the Independent National Election Commission(INEC) that suggests the PDP’s petition against President Muhammadu Buhari’s academic qualification for the 2019 election was a pre-election matter. The Peoples Democratic Party in its argument held that Buhari did not meet the minimum educational requirements to contest for the election. However, the Independent National Electoral Commission held that the PDP’s demand should only be regarded as a pre-election matter — Asking that the matter be struck off.

Security Guard Kills Boss In Lagos, Throws Body Inside Septic Tank

A security guard in Lagos has allegedly murdered his Lebanese boss, Bassan Khodari, at his apartment and hid his body inside a septic tank. The incident was said to have occurred in the Apapa area of Lagos state, and the corpse of the Lebanese boss said to be retrieved from a septic tank in the apartment on Tuesday.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal(PEPT) has struck out a witness statement written by Osita Chidoka, a former Aviation Minister, in support of the petition by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP). Chidoka who served as the National Collation Officer of the PDP during the February 23rd presidential election was also a star witness for the petitioner during the petition proceedings.