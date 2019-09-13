Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th September 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 13th September 2019:

The general overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has promised to cover the flight cost of 20 Nigerians in South Africa that want to return home. The cleric made this known via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday afternoon. According to Suleman, those willing to return back to Nigeria should go to his church branch in Johannesburg and register there.

The government of Katsina state has released six bandits held by security agencies in the state, in exchange for 20 kidnapped persons. The exchange is said to be part of a peace deal which was entered into by the bandits and the state government. Following several bandit attacks on eight local government areas; Dandume, Sabuwa, Faskari, Kankara, Safana, Danmusa, Batsari and Jibiya in the state, government decided to dialogue with leaders of the bandits, hence agreements were reached to release some of their members held by security agencies.

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani has advised the immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha to return to his people and seek forgiveness. Sani, who represented Kaduna Central during the 8th Senate made this known in a tweet on Thursday. According to the very outspoken former lawmaker, Okorocha has wandered for so long in the “desert of Egypt, searching for gold under the foot of Pharoah”.

Akin Alabi, member of the House of Representatives has assured Nigerians that he would fight against the proposed increase on Value Added Tax(VAT). The lawmaker, who is also the owner of Nairabet, an indigenous sports betting company said this in reaction to report that the federal government plans yo increase VAT from 5% to 7.2%. The lawmaker said that VAT has not been increased yet but still a proposal that would still go through the floor of the National Assembly.

An emotional video has emerged online of the heartwarming moment the chairman of Air Peace Mr. Allen Onyema received Nigerians his airline evacuated from South Africa. Hundreds of Nigerians in South Africa had indicated interest to go back to their country, following xenophobic attacks on them and other African nationals in South Africa. Air Peace had volunteered to evacuate them for free, an act that earned the aviation company a spot in the hearts of many Nigerians.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says some of the candidates for the Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections are below the age stipulated by the constitution. This was revealed by Festus Okoye, chairman, INEC information and voter education committee, in a statement on Thursday. The 1999 constitution stipulates that the required age for governorship position at 35, however, Okoye said it was discovered that some of the successful candidates in the primary elections featured names of individuals who are below the age of 30.

A senior special assistant to the president on social investment programmes (SIP), Ismael Ahmed has said that the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the tribunal is not unexpected. The presidential election petition tribunal had upheld the victory of President Buhari in the last election.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Thursday condemned the Governor Kayode Fayemi’s wife, Erelu Bisi, absolved herself of any blame over the death of two students of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti(FUOYE) killed during a Tuesday protest. According to NANS, Mrs. Fayemi of dishing out untruths in her bid to deflect the burden of blame over the death of two of its members during the protest over poor electricity supply in the bustling town.

