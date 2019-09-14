Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th September 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 14th September 2019:

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has said that the ruling party is ready to meet the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in any court, even if it is ‘World Court’. Oshiomhole said this on Thursday in Abuja while reacting to the decision of the PDP and Atiku to challenge the verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which upheld the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, has said that true democracy can only exist where there is the freedom of the press. The SGF said this while speaking at a dinner organised in honour of editors and media partners by the media unit of the state house, Abuja, on Thursday. According to Mustapha, the government will continue to support an independent press that would reliable and quality information to the public.

A former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode on Friday said he would rather be dead in a ditch, than congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari, over his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal(PEPT). Buhari’s victory at the February 23rd presidential election was on Wednesday upheld by Elections Tribunal while dismissing the petition of the Atiku Abubakar and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) over Buhari’s eligibility to contest the election. After the judgement, many political players and private citizens sent congratulatory messages to the president, including PDP governor, Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

The Minister of State for Niger Delta, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has said that a whooping sum of 400bn naira has been looted from the Nigeria’s tresury so far. Keyamo made this disclosure at the EFCC Academy, on Thursday in Abuja, while addressing 164 officers of the EFCC Cadet Course 8 undergoing orientation and induction at the academy. The SAN hailed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for recording the highest number of convictions among the law enforcement agencies in the country. Keyamo urged the cadets not to take the fight against corruption

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has asked that the Nigerian armed forces should allow women to participate equally with their male counterparts in the fight against insecurity. According to the wife of the president, the armed forces has psychologically oppressed military women by limiting their participation in the fight against insecurity. Speaking during the opening ceremony of the defence headquarters maiden annual conference on women peace and security at the National Defence College, Abuja, on Thursday, she said:

The federal government has appointed Seun Onigbinde, director and co-founder of BudgIT and fervent critic of the Muhammadu Buhari led government as a technical adviser at ministry of budget and national planning. Onigbinde, a data analyst, made this known a while after he deactivated his Twitter account.

The Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo syate has appointed two opposition candidates as members in his cabinet. Makinde approved the appointment of the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Bolaji Ayorinde, as Special Counsel to the Governor of Oyo State on Thursday. The governor also named a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and candidate of the party for the Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency in the February 23 House of Representatives election, Yemi Aderibigbe, as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

A heartbreaking video has popped up on the internet showing a sad Nigerian woman and her baby sleeping at the Nigerian embassy premises in South Africa, following the xenophobic attacks on foreigners living in the country. Speaking with journalists at the embassy, the woman said she has made up her mind to leave the country and that she is only waiting for the free bus that would convey her to the airport where she would be ferried to Nigeria.

