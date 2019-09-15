Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th September 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 15th September 2019:

ice President Yemi Osinbajo has taken to social media to inform Nigerians that he sees every single meme of himself, used to ‘roast him’. According to the vice president, he finds some of the memes very creative and funny but, however, lamented the lack of curiosity that goes about fact. Speaking via his verified Twitter handle on Friday, Osinbajo blamed media houses for never going the extra mile to dig into a matter and investigate facts.

Nigeria’s former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has ascribed the dangers to Nigeria’s stability, peace and unity to “the insolent and rapacious disposition and insatiable lust for power of the Fulani hegemonists.” The former minister while speaking on Saturday through his Twitter handle, also blamed the country’s instability and disunity to “Fulanisation and Islamisation agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.” According to Fani-Kayode, the only way to begin to find a headway out of the ‘mess’ that the country is in, is by first understanding the aforementioned dangers.

Senator Aliyu Magatajarda Wamakko has advised Nigerians not to stop praying fervently, following the incessant security challenges in the country. The lawmaker, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and Vice-Chairman, Committee on EFCC, said this while addressing a massive crowd at his Gawo Nama’s residence when he returned from Abuja.

After sending his aircraft to evacuate Nigerians from South Africa, following the ongoing xenophobic attacks, the Chairman of Air Peace Airline, Allen Ifechukwu Onyema has no doubt etched his name on the marble of history. Many had only known about the airline, Air Peace, before the recent magnanimity of its owner but may not have known the man behind the aviation business.

The United State President, Donald Trump has announced the death of Hamza bin Laden, son of former Al Qaeda leader and 9/11 mastermind, Osama bin Laden. This was made known in a statement released by the White House on Saturday morning. According to the U.S President Trump, “Hamza, a high-ranking Al Qaeda member, was killed in a United States counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region.

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has urged Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to bring home some stranded Nigerians in South Africa, following the xenophobic attacks in the former apartheid country. According to Omokri, after attending the funeral of the late Zimbabwean president, Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe, which is next door to South Africa, Osinbajo should stop by and pick up some stranded Nigerians in South Africa.

The Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo syate has appointed two opposition candidates as members in his cabinet. Makinde approved the appointment of the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Bolaji Ayorinde, as Special Counsel to the Governor of Oyo State on Thursday. The governor also named a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and candidate of the party for the Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency in the February 23 House of Representatives election, Yemi Aderibigbe, as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has reacted to a meme of him and president Buhari having a discussion. The meme surfaced while the VP was speaking to the president about the need for more factual reporting at a dinner organised by the state house communications team.

A human right group, Social Justice League(SJL) has warned men of the Nigerian police not to compromise in the rape allegation levied against Biodun Fatoyinbo, the senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly. Speaking in a statement through Attah Ogah, its director, the human rights group cautioned that rape is a very serious matter that needs special attention and investigation.

Those were out Newspaper headlines for today, 15th September 2019: