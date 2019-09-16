Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th September 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 16th September 2019:

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), FCT, Sola Okediji has said that some constables aspiring to join Nigeria Police could not name the President of Nigeria and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN). Okediji made this known at the investigation and sensitisation on rule of law training for FCT police officers, organised by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC), on Friday in Abuja. The programme is funded by the European Union and managed by the British Council.

The federal government has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to block about 9.2 million unregistered mobile telephone SIM cards as part of efforts to crack down illegal SIM cards used by criminals such as kidnappers to perpetrate crimes. Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, requested all agencies and departments under his ministry including the NCC to submit reports on their baseline short-term performance targets. After the NCC submitted its report which was signed by its executive vice chairman, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, it was found that a huge number of improperly registered SIM cards are in use around the country.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tendered an apology to Africans over xenophobic attacks on African migrants his country. Ramaphosa who was booed and whistled at on Saturday during his speech at the funeral of late Zimbabwe ex-leader, Robert Mugabe’s apologised for the recent xenophobic attacks.

As the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) begin to block about 9.2 million unregistered mobile telephone SIM cards following order from the government as part of efforts to crack down illegal SIM cards used by criminals, it is important to know the status of your phone number. A directive has been given by the Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, to NCC to block all unregistered sim card, after a report by the commission showed that a huge number of improperly registered SIM cards in use around the country are not registered.

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has raised allegations about a plot to attack Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s residence at Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia, Abia State. This was made known by the group in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful on Sunday morning The groups says it is calling on the international community and civilised citizens across the world to assist the group to put a stop on the proposed attack.

28 persons have reportedly been arrested by policemen attached to the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences. According to reports, 28 suspected miscreants and 15 illegal street traders who dealt in hard drugs were nabbed at various locations around Afrika Shrine, Alausa, Ikeja.

The member representing Kogi west senatorial district in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has taken to his Instagram page to brag that he is synonymous with the biblical Daniels and as such no lions can stop him. The controversial lawmaker is currently facing several political crises from both his Party, the Nigerian police, and the Nigerian judiciary.

A dwarf, Anayo was lynched by a mob after Fortunately, Police were able to rescue Anayo from the angry mob, who had already beaten the man mercilessly, on Saturday. A statement was released by the Enugu state police spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu who confirmed the incident, saying,

a man raised an alarm that manhood was missing at Obiagu axis of Ogui community in Enugu state.

The police in Ekiti State have warned the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) not to go ahead with its planned mass protest over last week’s killings of two students at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti(FUOYE). This was revealed by the command’s spokesperson, Caleb Ikechukwu, through a statement he issued on Sunday.

