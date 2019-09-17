Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th September 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 17th September 2019:

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister has said the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) which has been proscribed by the federal government is not a terrorist group. The former minister in a tweet on Monday morning said, the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu is about to meet officials of the United Nations(UN), after previously meeting the Israeli parliament and President Donald Trump and members of the United States’ Senate and Congress.

Seun Onigbinde, the co-founder of BudgiT, had received severe backlashes from supporters and non-supporters of the Muhammadu Buhari led government after he was appointed into the ministry of budget and national planning last week. However, a few minutes ago, Onigbinde who was appointed as a technical adviser announced his resignation in a statement on Monday.

A Cameroonian refugee at Adagom refugee camp in Cross River state on August 25, sold her nine-month-old baby to a stranger for N70,000. Claudia, a 20-year-old girl, who has been at the refugee camp since she arrived in Nigeria in October 2018 after she escaped the crisis in Cameroon, was pregnant with the baby at the time. Following the hellish conditions of living in the refugee camp, she struck a deal three weeks who, to sell her child for N70,000.

Food safety officials in Ho Chi Minh City on Monday, have warned citizens against eating dog meat, in a bid to boost the national image. “This is advice, it’s not an order, so we haven’t introduced any fines,” Phan Thi Hoai Tran, head of communications at Ho Chi Minh City’s Food Safety Management Board, said. In Vietnam, eating dog meat is very popular but it is not illegal to eat dogs, however, the watchdog claims that the meat has never been formally included on the list of animals suitable for humans as food.

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state has expressed regret over the death of two students of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, killed by police during last week’s protest. During the protest, the governor’s wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi and her entourage had passed by, but unfortunately, one thing led to another and two lives were lost, while several others sustained injuries.

Femi Fani-Kayode, the former Aviation Minister has taken to social media to speak on what he feels will threaten the stability, peace, and unity of the country. In his words, “Nigeria’s stability is threatened by ‘the insolent and rapacious disposition and insatiable lust for power of the Fulani hegemonists coupled with the Fulanisation agenda’.

Reno Omokri, a popular social media commentator, has taken to his Twitter handle to advice salary earners especially ones whose salaries just got increased not to buy shoes to wear but shoes to sell. According to the commentator who made this comment in reaction to the general belief that salary increment should be accompanied with a raised profile, he further adviced that it is better to buy a new taxi instead of buying a new car.

A man has cried out after going to the ATM machine to withdraw 15k but only got N14 600 after the machine dispensed his cash. The man was seen in the now-viral video accusing the officials that loaded the machine of foul play by saying they intentionally stock N100 denominations in the machine when they are supposed to load N500.

