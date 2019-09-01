Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st September 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 1st September 2019:

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has launched a scathing attack at his Kano counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, for threatening to sue hin over alleged mosque demolition in Rivers state. According to Wike who spoke via a statement, he released via his media side, Simeon Nwakaudu, Ganduje needs to remember that he is not Dollar that he can pocket any home he likes.

The Kaduna House of Assembly member, Sulaiman Ibrahim Dabo, who was recently kidnapped by unknown gunmen has been released barely 24 hours after his abduction. Dabo who represents Zaria Constituency in Kaduna State’s House of Assembly was abducted along Zaria-Kaduna Expressway, close to Farakwai village on Friday.

The South-East governor forum has announced that it has banned the activities of Fulani herdsmenwithin the region. This was made known by Chief Dave Umahi, Chairman of the Governors Forum, via a communique it issued in Enugu shortly after having a meeting that included the Minister for Aviation, the Army, Police, the clergy, Igbo leaders, federal ministry of works, among others.

The former member representing Kaduna west senatorial district in the National Assembly, Shehu Sanni, has said that the CBN should have first asked Nigerians if they have money instead of asking them to return their old Naira notes to new ones on Monday. Shehu Sanni made this known via his Twitter handle on Saturday, August 31st.

Information Nigeria recalls a video emerged online which shows the birthday venue of popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as “Bobrisky” being disrupted by the Nigerian Police officers. According to TheCable Lifestyle, a statement was issued to the police divisions in Elemoro, Epe, Victoria Island, and Alausa in which Muazu directed that patrol vehicles and over 100 personnel be deployed to the venues to prevent a potential breach of public peace and to ensure that no immoral act takes place in the premises. The Lagos state police command also confirmed that its officers shut down the venue of Bobrisky’s 28th birthday party holding in Lekki, Lagos state on Saturday.

Shortly after news filtered in that the venue for the 28th birthday celebration of popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky was sealed off, the spokesman for the Lagos state police, Bala Elkana, has confirmed the development. According to Elkana, the venue was sealed off based on credible intelligence.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, has issued a warning to the public concerning a new scam embarked on by some fraudulent people which involves the perpetrators impersonating its agents and phone numbers. The FBI has revealed that the fraudulent caller use technology to “spoof” the phone number from an actual FBI field office, causing some of their unsuspecting victims to believe the inbound call is coming from federal law enforcement. The agency went on to state that the scammers have mimicked telephone numbers belonging to FBI field offices in California, Montana, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, and Kentucky.

One person has been confirmed dead following a tanker explosion at Dilko Junction in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State on Friday. The explosion also left 10 others injured. The explosion, it was gathered, destroyed 19 vehicles. It was also learnt that firefighters from the State Fire Services who turned up at the scene of the incident with their colleagues in the Federal Fire Service were only able to bring the fire under control around 4:30 am on Saturday morning.

On Friday, some women were seen topless on the street, protesting against the continued detention of pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore. The supporters of the human rights activist were spotted with different placards requesting for his release on Friday.

Those were out Newspaper headlines for today, 1st September 2019: