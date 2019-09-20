Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 20th September 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 20th September 2019:

Stella Peter, 23, has been arrested by men of the Homicide Unit of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly stabbing to death her live-in lover, Bala Haruna, over his refusal to release money for their daughter’s birthday party in the Surulere area of the state. According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, in a statement on Tuesday, Haruna’s refusal to release money for the party led to an argument between the duo, which provoked Stella to the point where she attacked Haruna with a knife and stabbed him to death.

The former presidential candidate and deputy governor of the Central of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Kingsley Moghalu On Tuesday said he hopes that President Muhammadu Buhari will listen to members of the Economic Management Team. Moghalu stated that the members of the newly inaugurated Economic Management Team (EMT) are competent.

A video has emerged on social media of a Kenyan Pastor, James Ng’ang’a, delivering’ members of his congregations with ‘holy ghost’ slaps. The pastor is seen in the viral video slapping a group of members in what is thought to be a deliverance session. Pastor Nga’ang’ a wouldn’t be the first to deploy an unconventional method of deliverance as pastors in Africa have been seen to wash their feet and face on their members for blessings.

The Nigerian army has said it will destroy Boko Haram insurgents if they dare to carry out a planned attack in Maiduguri, Borno state capital. Army spokesperson, Ado Isa, in a statement on Thursday, dismissed the planned attack as a rumour, adding that they are in the position to destroy the terrorists if such happens.

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday depart Abuja for New York, United States to participate in the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly(UNGA) which opened on September 17th. According to Bashir Ahmad, Buhari’s aide on new media in a tweet on Thursday, the president’s participation at this year’s gathering of world leaders is particularly significant as it coincides with Nigeria’s Presidency of UNGA.

Following reports that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been stripped of some of his powers from some Federal Government agencies under his supervision, many Nigerians have raised concerns on his relevance in Muhammadu Buhari’s government. There are also reports that the cabal in the Buhari-led administration has plans to ‘deal’ with Osinbajo over decisions he made while he was the acting president when Buhari had gone medical tourism abroad.

Andrew Uchendu, the representative of Rivers East Senatorial District in the 8th Senate, has urged the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to be respectful to the federal government. Uchendu, a former member of the House of Representatives, said this on Thursday while reacting to the remarks earlier made by Rivers governor during the funeral of the mother of a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Sergeant Awuse, in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

The suspected serial killer of young girls in hotels in Rivers state has been caught according to a police report on Thursday night. This was after he was captured by the CCTV of a hotel, where he killed his latest victim on Monday night. In a statement by the force headquarters on Thursday, the suspect, a 26-year-old man was nabbed along East-West Road en route to Uyo from Port Harcourt.

The House of Representatives has directed the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) to suspend the new charges placed on Nigerians under its new cashless policy, with immediate effect. The country’s apex bank had on Tuesday announced an increase in charges on withdrawals and deposits exceeding N500,000.

Those were out Newspaper headlines for today, 20th September 2019: