Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st September 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 21st September 2019:

[Video] Port Harcourt Serial Killer Narrates How He Killed His Victim

The 26-year old killer from Buguma LGA of Rivers State was on Thursday arrested by the police along East-West Road en route to Uyo from Port Harcourt. In a video shared by police via its verified Twitter handle on Thursday night, the suspect said to be a member of the Degbam cult group made some shocking revelation. It will be recalled that the hotel CCTV where he committed the dastardly act on Monday had captured the moment when he and his victim checked in together and when he left in the morning alone. And graphic footage of his victim dead, with hands and feet bound.

An envoy sent to President Muhammadu Buhari by South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, to hold talks concerning latest xenophobic attacks on Nigerians has informed him(Ramaphosa) that Buhari was pleased with the way the country dealt with the problem. Ramaphosa said this during his address to a special joint sitting of parliament, according to a report by SABC.

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kwara state command on Thursday announced the arrest of seven drugs barons in different parts of the state. According to the agency, 19 drug offenders were also arrested. Speaking in Ilorin with reporters, State Commander of the agency, Umoru Ambrose said that Cannabis Sativa of 40kg weight was seized at different warehouses and joints owned by the drug barons and distributors.

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, has expressed his anger over the failure of service chiefs to honour an invitation to a meeting on security. The meeting was scheduled to hold at the National Assembly Complex on Friday, but the service chiefs failed to show up.

A group known as MidWest Progressive Forum (MPF), has asked the Minister for Niger Ministry and Minister of State for the Niger Delta Ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) to resign immediately over their failure to advise President Muhammadu Buhari on the correct position of the law regarding the appointment of the chairmanship position of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). In a statement signed by its National President Andrew Emwanta and Mrs. Judith Osarumense (General Secretary) in Benin, said both Keyamo and Akpabio have indirectly constituted their offices into the interim board of the commission under the guise of probing the finances of the commission.

The Delta state election petition tribunal sitting in the state on Friday has upheld the election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the last governorship election.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 23rd presidential election, has revealed the main reason why he is challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory. Speaking for the first time since the judgement of the election petition tribunal held in favour of Buhari, Atiku said he wouldn’t give up.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Chairman in Adamawa State, Rodney Nathan has dismissed reports that a teacher in the state raped a 12-year-old schoolgirl in Namtari. According to the NUT Chairman, the schoolgirl was a student of Government Secondary School and the suspect was a primary school teacher in a village in Adamawa State.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said it is not true that President Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t know how to govern it’s just that there are people sabotaging his administration. Osinbajo said this while speaking at a church service held in honour of the late Moroluke, mother of Ola Olukorede, secretary to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Friday. Matthew Ajao, the minister in the church had accused the country’s political leaders of giving themselves “access to everything” while leaving the masses to suffer.

Those were out Newspaper headlines for today, 21st September 2019: