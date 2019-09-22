Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd September 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 22nd September 2019:

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Chairman in Adamawa State, Rodney Nathan has dismissed reports that a teacher in the state raped a 12-year-old schoolgirl in Namtari. According to the NUT Chairman, the schoolgirl was a student of Government Secondary School and the suspect was a primary school teacher in a village in Adamawa State. The union leader said the Adamawa Police command and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps shouldn’t jump into conclusion that it was rape as the 12-year-old student had keys to the teacher’s house as at the time of his arrest.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said it is not true that President Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t know how to govern it’s just that there are people sabotaging his administration. Osinbajo said this while speaking at a church service held in honour of the late Moroluke, mother of Ola Olukorede, secretary to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Friday.

Following reports that the federal government has charged the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore for felony, Reno Omokri says Sowore dug a pit for himself. According to Omokri, Sowore used his platform to remove former president Goodluck Jonathan from office yet he couldn’t use the same platform to save himself prison. In a tweet on Saturday, the ex-aide to the former president said Sowore dug the pit of his enemy too deep, and he fell into it.

A bird has allegedly turned into an old woman in Oworonshoki area of Lagos State, leaving residents in shock. The incident reportedly happened at No 39 Miyaki Street Oworonshoki, Lagos, on Saturday. According to an eyewitness, a big bird landed on the ground and turned to an old woman. On interrogation, the woman said she flew all the way from Ijebu-ode, Ogun state. The residents, it was gathered, poured anointing oil on the old woman, while the other bird was burnt before it could transform.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria has great hopes towards development as the country’s success is important to Africa’s development. Laolu Akande, Osinbajo’s spokesman, made this known in a statement in Abuja, adding that the Vice President delivered the 8th Convocation Lecture at the Osun State University on Saturday in Osogbo. Osinbajo, who spoke on the topic, “Six Decades of Chequered Nationhood: Nigeria Still Holds the Key to Africa’s Development”, said:

Former Nigerian lawmaker, Shehu Sani has advised vice president Yemi Osinbajo to add a diploma in Meteorology to his certificates. Shehu Sani, the senator who represented Kaduna Central at the Senate in the 8th National Assembly said this on Twitter. Although, the outspoken ex-lawmaker did not mention the name of the vice president, it could, however, be deduced that he was talking about Osinbajo.

Biodun Fatoyinbo, Senior Pastor and Founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, (COZA), has said the rape allegation levelled against him by Busola Dakolo was filed out of time. Busola Dakolo, wife of Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, had dragged Fatoyinbo to court over allegations that he raped her when she was a teenager.

The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has said that the rape allegation against Biodun Fatoyinbo, a senior pastor of the church was fuelled by envy and jealousy. In a statement on Saturday, Ademola Adetuberu, senior executive assistant to the pastor, said the pastor has the full support of the church.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it will begin full rehabilitation of the three refineries in the country by January 2020. The three refineries are located in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna. This was made known by Mele Kyari, NNPC’s group managing director, on Saturday during a facility tour to the Port Harcourt refinery.

