Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd September 2019

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged his ex-aide, Reno Omokri to pray for the embattled publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore. Omokri said he spoke with the ex-President, urging him to read his article in this at newspaper entitled ‘Sowore and Buhari: A Bromance Gone Sour!’. Omokri in the last few days has accused Sowore, who has been charged with treason by the federal government of using his platform to publish lies against the ex-president in the build-up of the 2015 presidential election.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that Omoyele Sowore, didn’t know what he was doing by using SaharaReporters to publish things against him before the 2015 presidential election. Sowore, a presidential candidate in the February 23rd presidential election has been slammed with treason and other offences by the federal government, after spending 45 days in DSS detention. Jonathan’s former aide, Reno Omokri who has been very bitter about the way Sowore used his news medium to ‘publish lies against his boss before the 2015 election’ revealed in a tweet that he told the ex-president to read a recent article by him on ThisDay.

Hannah Ibadin has been arrested by the police in Benin city for selling a Nokia phone belonging to a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. David Aronokhale. According to report, the phone was stolen from Fr. Aronokhale by armed men who also snatched his Toyota Highlander and was handed to the Grandma(54) by one of the robbers, Miracle Okon.

Nigerian Lecturer Destroys Projects Done By Students (Video)

A video of an architecture lecturer tossing and crushing models made by architecture students in a Nigerian university has got people talking on social media. In a video shared by a Twitter user identified as @blackMario007, the lecturer is seen inspecting the students’ building models while the students stand around. For models he wasn’t satisfied with, the lecturer is seen picking them up from the table and throwing them away. He climbs on one of the models and stomps it till it’s completely destroyed.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday morning departed Abuja for New York, to participate in the 74th Session of United Nations General Assembly. An aide to the president, Tolu Ogunlesi shared photos of the president’s departure via his Twitter handle.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister has said that Pastor Tunde Bakare who was a former running mate of President Muhammadu Buhari in his pre-APC days would have been a better Vice President than Yemi Osinbajo. Fani-Kayode said in a tweet on Saturday that although he may not agree with Bakare on everything he described the cleric as loyal, strong, courageous and a man who wouldn’t betray his people. Mocking Osinbajo, the former minister said he couldn’t attribute the aforementioned characters to the present vice-president.

Upon completing 45 day in DSS detention, the Lagos State Africa Action Congress (AAC) Legal Team has asked for his immediate release of the convener of the RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore. This follows reports that federal government has filed a 7-count charge suit against the Sahara Reporters’ publisher.

A commissioner of the police service commission (PSC), Austin Braimoh has raised allegations that the Nigeria police force (NPF) padded the recruitment list of 10,000 constables with unqualified candidates.

The PSC has now placed the recruitment of 10,000 personnel on hold “in order to finalise the remaining stage of the exercise” — leading to a strain in the relationship between Mohammed Adamu, the inspector general of police, and the commission.

Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari over the new charges levied against Omoyele Sowore, the convener of RevolutionNow, by describing the action as confirmation of the unprecedented level of paranoia by the current administration. Speaking via a statement which he made from abroad where he is currently vacating, the respected literary icon added that he could not believe the news at first when he heard it.

