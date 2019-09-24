Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th September 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 24th September 2019:

David Daniel, a pastor has been remanded in prison custody for alleged indecent assault against one of his female client. Lagos state police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, a certain Joy Muriyaro, whom the pastor allegedly approached to deliver a spiritual message reported him. Elkana said, “Joy Muriyaro of 31 Olarenwaju Street, Ejigbo, Lagos, reported to the police that One David Daniel came to her shop under the guise of being a prophet sent to her by God.

Pastor Ken Akinmade of Christ Church, London, UK has said that plans by some people in power to bring down Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will fail. Speaking on Sunday, the UK-based pastor warned to be careful of the people around him, who are members of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), working tirelessly to drag his name and integrity in the mud.

The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige says the country may explode sooner if unemployment is not tackled urgently. The minister said this at the weekend where he received an award from the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Enugu, alongside other alumni. According to the minister, Nigeria may soon become another Venezuela, if the rising spate of employment isn’t dealt with seriously.

The general overseer and founder of Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare on Sunday said he would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as next president of Nigeria. Pastor Bakare, said this during his sermon on Sunday, adding that nothing could change it because he was born for that purpose to be president.

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to a declaration by the senior pastor and founder, Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare that he would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as president of Nigeria. Pastor Bakare, during his sermon on Sunday at his church, noted that God has already ordained it and that nothing could change it because he was born to be president.

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) has urged Nigerians to accept the cashless policy re-introduced by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Soon as the policy reintroduction was announced, many Nigerians expressed their dissatisfaction, asking that the CBN doesn’t pull through with it.

Governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai has vowed that all his children will attend state-owned schools as part of his belief in the educational system in the state. The governor was seen with some members of his entourage going to enroll one of his children in a public school in the state. The photos were shared by the governor’ son, Bello El-Rufai on his Twitter handle on Monday.

He National Assembly ComplexAfter ignoring an invitation by the leadership of the house of representatives, last week, the service chiefs on Monday honoured a meeting with the leadership of the lower chamber. All of the service Chiefs attended the meeting which held at the National Assembly.

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu would lead some members of the group to the United Nations General Assembly holding in New York, United States of America. This was made known by the media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful in a statement made available to newsmen in Onitsha on Monday.

Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai made headlines on Monday after reports of him enrolling his son, Abubakar Al-Siddique El-Rufai in a public school hit the internet. The governor, alongside his wife, enrolled their son into Capital School Malali, Kaduna State. The move has since began to generate reactions from Nigerians who have quickly moved to social media to drop one or two comments.

Those were out Newspaper headlines for today, 24th September 2019: