Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th September 2019

The Kano State Hisbah Board has destroyed over 196,400 bottles of beer, as part of efforts to rid the state of alcohol consumption. Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje while speaking immediately after the destruction exercise at Kalemawa in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of the state, said that the consumption of alcohol and all other intoxicants that can distort mental capability of a person is forbidden in Islam.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has struck out the application by the Department of State Services (DSS) to further detain the publisher of SaharaReporters and convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore. According to TVC, Sowore’s lawyer, Femi Falana, on Monday persuaded the court to order the immediate release of his client as the prosecution is no longer interested in detaining him further.

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and his party have given reasons why the election petition tribunal should upturn ruling on Muhammadu Buhari’s victory. Atiku’s petition challenging the outcome of the last presidential election was dismissed by the tribunal. However, Atiku, PDP filed a suit at the supreme court on Monday asking the apex court to set aside the judgement of the tribunal.

Uju Kingsley Chima, a member of the House of Representatives accused of raping a woman, Nkeiruka Cynthia Kamalu, in 2015 has denied the allegation. Chima, who is the currently representing Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West Federal Constituency of Imo State at the House of Reps described Kamalu as a liar and serial fraudster out to extort money from him.

Residents Flee As Cult Clash Claims Over 12 lives In Edo (Video)

A video currently circulating shows residents of Auchi, Edo state running for their dear lives after a cult clash claimed over 12 lives within days. According to Punch, a recently discharged National Youth Service Corps member, Irale Obas and four others were found dead on Sunday after the clash broke out in Iyakpi, near Auchi.

In a statement made available to newsmen by NYSC, the defaulting corps members, were caught in orientation camps across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and have since been handed over to the police for “further investigation and possible prosecution.” A few weeks ago, it was reported that about 6 persons were nabbed in Katsina for presenting fake certificates.

The co-convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, who was recently granted bail has accused the DSS of maltreating him.

On Tuesday, a group of dancers came out to stage a peaceful protest following the death of their friend, 22-year-old Nene Chineyerem, a model and graphic artist. Nene was reportedly stabbed to death by miscreants around Adeite street Sawmill in Ifako on September 10th. According to the protesting dancers, Nene was on his way home at about 10pm when he was accosted by the miscreants who stabbed him in the neck while attempting to steal his phone.

A young Nigerian comedian whose name has been given as Adeshina Damilola a.k.a Ibadan, HAS DIED. The Architecture graduate of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), died in an accident on Thursday, at Total filling station #Odonguyan, #Ikorodu. Adeshina Damilola a.k.a Ibadan, an Architecture graduate of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), has died.

A senior Zimbabwean pastor with Upper Room Ministries, Reverend Berry Dambaza, has reportedly committed suicide. According to reports, Berry died on Monday, September 23, after jumping from the third floor of Rezende Parkade in Harare. Although the reason for his decision to take his life is yet to be ascertained, there are speculations that he had financial problems as well as infidelity issues. At the time of the report, the police

