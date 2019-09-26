Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th September 2019

A former minister of education and presidential candidate, Oby Ezekwesili has appreciated the Federal High Court in Abuja for not yielding to the presidency over Omoyele Sowore’s detention.

After 52 days in the custody of the Department of State Services(DSS), the court, on Tuesday, granted Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow movement bail. As part of the bail condition for Sowore, the court ordered the SaharaReporters publisher to deposit his passport 48 hours after release, adding that Sowore must be made available in court by his lawyer, Femi Falana(SAN).

Keyamo Redeployed To Ministry Of Labour And Employment

Minister of State for Niger Delta, Festus Keyamo has been redeployed to Ministry of Labour and Employment to work with Chris Ngige, the minister. This announcement comes barely two months after he was handed his first portfolio. Keyamo broke the news on Tuesday via his Twitter handle, thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for finding him versatile.

A man and a woman suspected to be lovers have been arrested for allegedly hacking into the federal government’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) account and stealing N60 million from it. The suspected lovers identified as Tunde Ogunseye and Funmiayo Oyelaja who were said to have been on the wanted list of the police had taken off to Ghana when the lid was blown on their act. According to the police, Oyelaja took advantage of being a staff of Clearline International Limited, a Health Management Office (HMO) based in Lagos, to hack into the account.

Sam Adeyemi, the founder of Daystar Christian Centre, has said that the belief that churches have money is propaganda. The cleric said this while speaking at a recent conference organised by the Christian Financial Accountability Association (CFAA). According to Adeyemi, many churches have less than 100 members but manage the little they get to do the things they do.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently attending the 74th United Nations General Assembly(UNGA) in New York, the United States alongside other world leaders. During a panel on Tuesday, the anchor of the panel asked the Nigerian president to educate the group on the country’s plans for its very young population. She said: President Buhari, Nigeria has a very young population perhaps you might highlight what a pathway for a resilience future looks like.

There is a storm currently brewing on Twitter after an aide to Kano state governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje identified as Dawisu described Vice president Yemi Osinbajo as Vice President (Academics).This comment follows speculation that there is a plot by the cabal in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to whittle down the powers of the VP, due to some actions he took when he was acting president. Dawusi, Ganduje’s aide, seem to give these speculations, after a tweet by him addressing Osinbajo as the vice-president(academics).

A man has met his untimely death after making sexual advances at a married woman in Delta state. The deceased, identified as Pius Ukrakpo, was stabbed to death on Tuesday by the husband and brother-in-law of the Mama Ejime, the woman he made advances at.