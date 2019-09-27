Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th September 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 27th September 2019:

I Don’t Like Osinbajo But Will Not Allow A Cabal Rubbish Him: Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide and political commentator has said that he will not sit idly and allow an unelected cabal rubbish vice-president Yemi Osinbajo. This may be unconnected with speculation that a cabal in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government plans to whittle down the powers of Osinbajo because of some decisions he made when he was acting vice-president. According to Omokri, he doesn’t like Osinbajo because of how he attacked his former boss, Goodluck Jonathan but says the cabal will not succeed against the Vice President.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, says he would readily waive his constitutional immunity to “enable the most robust adjudication” of several baseless allegations, insinuation and falsehoods against his person and office. The vice president said this in a tweet he personally shared on Wednesday afternoon.

A lawyer, Bayo Adedokun(30), appeared in an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly threatening to kill Sen. Buruji Kashamu and Alhaji Muniru Ogunleyetwo over land disagreement. Adedokun, was on Wednesday charged with four counts of conspiracy, attempted murder and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace but he, however, pleaded not guilty.According to the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Steven Molo, the defendant committed the offence in August at Ogombo village in Eti-Osa area of Lagos.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that it is not investigating Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP). Spokesperson of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, never made any reference to N-SIP as a programme or accused those who superintend it of corruption, EFCC said. A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu appreciates how N-SIP has lifted many Nigerians out of poverty and cautioned against reports that could incite the Vice President against Magu.

The death has been announced of veteran singer, Oghenemaro Emeofa, popularly known as Mad Melon. Mad Melon, one half of veteran Nigerian music duo, Danfo Drivers, was said to have died on Wednesday night at a hospital in Ajegunle area of Lagos, after a battle with an undisclosed ailment.

A group is known as the Youth Assembly, an NGO, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to give state pardon Senator Joshua Dariye who is in prison over his failing health. Mr Dewan Gabriel, the group’s president, said this while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja. Senator Dariye, who represented Plateau Central Senatorial District in the 7th and 8th Senate, was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment in June, 2018.

Wuraola Babalola, a police sergeant has approached Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, seeking the dissolution of her marriage of 14 years to Oladimeji. According to the policewoman, her husband has allegedly attempted to use her for money ritual, while alleging further that Oladimeji, uses different kinds of charms whenever he wants to sleep with her and has turned her into a punching bag.

Wuraola Babalola, a police sergeant has approached Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, seeking the dissolution of her marriage of 14 years to Oladimeji. According to the policewoman, her husband has allegedly attempted to use her for money ritual, while alleging further that Oladimeji, uses different kinds of charms whenever he wants to sleep with her and has turned her into a punching bag.

More than 30 dead bodies have been discovered in a mass grave in Gbatse village in Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue state. According to Daily Trust, the graves were found in the premises of an alleged kidnapper’s gang leader who had been terrorising motorists plying the route in recent time.

Those were out Newspaper headlines for today, 27th September 2019: