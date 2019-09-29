Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th September 2019

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines
These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 29th September 2019:
PDP Dares Vice President Yemi Osinbajo To Resign
The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) has reacted to statement by the vice president Yemi Osinbajo that he would gladly set aside his constitutional immunity to be probed over malicious claims against him. In its reaction, the opposition party in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, its national spokesperson urged the VP to make good his threat.
Sadu Ade’s Child Completes Transition From Female To Male, Thanks Mom
British-Nigerian singer, Sade Adu‘s child, Izaak, has completed the transition from female to male following the success of a procedure known as phalloplasty. Phalloplasty is plastic surgery to construct a penis. Izaak who came out as transgender in 2016 during the National Coming Out Day is the only child of the singer from her former relationship with reggae music producer, Bob Morgan.
Police Uncover Hidden Graves In Benue
More than 30 dead bodies have been discovered in a mass grave in Gbatse village in Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue state. According to Daily Trust, the graves were found in the premises of an alleged kidnapper’s gang leader who had been terrorising motorists plying the route. Many residents of the community were said to have besieged the gravesite to see things with their eyes while some were said to have allegedly identified their missing relatives among the dead.
My Husband Wants To Use Me For Money Ritual, Woman Tells Court
Wuraola Babalola, a police sergeant has approached Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, seeking the dissolution of her marriage of 14 years to Oladimeji. According to the policewoman, her husband has allegedly attempted to use her for money ritual, while alleging further that Oladimeji, uses different kinds of charms whenever he wants to sleep with her and has turned her into a punching bag.
Pay Shehu Sani Minimum Wage To Buy Commonsense: Man Begs El-Rufai
A twitter user identified as Saifu Kajuru has taken a jab at the former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central at the 8th Senate by asking the state government to start paying the lawmaker so he could buy some commonsense. The former lawmaker and the governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, have for a long time been known to have a stormy relationship which even led to the senator losing his place in the Kaduna state All Progressives Congress(APC) and invariably a ticket to re-contest under the party
Resign, Clear Your Name And Make History: Ex-minister Tells Osinbajo
Osita Chidoka, a former Minister of Aviation in Nigeria under President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to resign and make history. Chidoka who ran for the governorship of Anambra State was reacting a statement by the vice-president where he said he was willing to waive his constitutional immunity to be probed — Following series of malicious claims against him on various social media platforms.
Sowore: Has Buhari Ever Obeyed Court Orders? Fani-Kayode
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Femi Fani-Kayode Friday said it should come as no surprise to anyone that Omoyele Sowore is still in detention despite court orders. Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister said this in a few tweets via his verified Twitter handle on Friday, the country is under a dictatorship that spares no one.
Body Bag Governor, El-Rufai Has Resorted To Local Drama: Shehu Sani
Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani has reacted to shots fired at him by Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, saying the governor has resorted to local drama. Governor El-Rufai, while responding to a plea by a Twitter user that he (El-Rufai) should start paying the former lawmaker minimum wage to be able to purchase commonsense said: “Uncertain whether he is good enough to be employed by the Kaduna State Civil Service Commission.”
FUOYE Killings: Fayemi Picks Up Medical, Funeral Expenses Of Victims
Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi has taken over the medical and funeral expenses of victims of police shooting at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, FUOYE some weeks ago. According to a statement by the Ekiti state government, two of the undergraduates who were shot and receiving treatment at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital(LASUTH) and Federal Medical Center(FMC) Ido-Ekiti are responding to treatment.
These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 29th September 2019: