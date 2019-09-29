Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th September 2019

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 29th September 2019:

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) has reacted to statement by the vice president Yemi Osinbajo that he would gladly set aside his constitutional immunity to be probed over malicious claims against him. In its reaction, the opposition party in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, its national spokesperson urged the VP to make good his threat.

British-Nigerian singer, Sade Adu‘s child, Izaak, has completed the transition from female to male following the success of a procedure known as phalloplasty. Phalloplasty is plastic surgery to construct a penis. Izaak who came out as transgender in 2016 during the National Coming Out Day is the only child of the singer from her former relationship with reggae music producer, Bob Morgan.

More than 30 dead bodies have been discovered in a mass grave in Gbatse village in Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue state. According to Daily Trust, the graves were found in the premises of an alleged kidnapper’s gang leader who had been terrorising motorists plying the route. Many residents of the community were said to have besieged the gravesite to see things with their eyes while some were said to have allegedly identified their missing relatives among the dead.

Wuraola Babalola, a police sergeant has approached Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, seeking the dissolution of her marriage of 14 years to Oladimeji. According to the policewoman, her husband has allegedly attempted to use her for money ritual, while alleging further that Oladimeji, uses different kinds of charms whenever he wants to sleep with her and has turned her into a punching bag.

A twitter user identified as Saifu Kajuru has taken a jab at the former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central at the 8th Senate by asking the state government to start paying the lawmaker so he could buy some commonsense. The former lawmaker and the governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, have for a long time been known to have a stormy relationship which even led to the senator losing his place in the Kaduna state All Progressives Congress(APC) and invariably a ticket to re-contest under the party

