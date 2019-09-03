Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd September 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 3rd September 2019:

The presidency has just announced that Leah Sharibu is alive and government is doing everything to negotiate with her abductors to release her, but is uninterested in paying ransom to terrorists. This was made known by President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on media and publicity, Garba Shehu on Saturday in Abuja. Sharibu was abducted alongside 110 students of Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School, Dapchi, by Boko Haram terrorists in February 2018.

Following the rise in bandit attacks on many communities in Katsina State, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir, has directed his subjects to embark on special prayers for God’s intervention. The monarch gave the directive while addressing Islamic clerics on Friday in Katsina.

Agba Jalingo, a Nigerian journalist, who was arrested over a week ago by the police after his report on allegations of diversion of N500 million by the Cross River governor, has been charged with treason. The journalist, who is the publisher of CrossRiverWatch, a Cross River State-based newspaper, was reportedly arrested and detained over a petition by the government-owned microfinance bank, following the report in his newspaper. According to reports, Jalingo was arrested in Lagos and driven by road to Calabar, Cross River State.

One of the 77 Nigerians arrested late August by the United States authorities, Ifeanyi Agwuegbo has been granted bail. The suspect, in a vast business email fraud busted by the FBI, appeared in a Texas court on August 27. Peter Bray, an American magistrate who heard his preliminary bail application at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, asked the suspect to be released on a bond of $75,000 (N27.2 million).

The Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, says his next plan is to move into the Spibat residence of former governor Rochas Okorocha, with the “citizens.” This was made known by the leader of recovery of government stolen properties, Jasper Ndubuaku, in continuation of recovery exercise to Vanguard. According to Ndubuaku, this became necessary since the police refused to follow him and that the police were there when he was attacked earlier.

Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State has declared Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 as public holiday to mark the beginning of Islamic New Year 1441. This was revealed in a statement issued by Malam Abubakar Shekara, a Permanent Secretary with the state government on Sunday. According to the statement, “the holiday is to allow Muslim faithful to celebrate the commencement of the new year.”

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu has said the party will coast to victory in the coming governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states. Tinubu said this in Benin City, during the 90th birthday celebration of the Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edebiri.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has asked Poland for forgiveness, 80 years after World War IIwhich was described as bloodiest conflict in world history. The German leader said this during a ceremony in the Polish city of Wielun, where theWorld War II bombs fell 80 years ago.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, says it was God who made the appointment of a new head of civil service for the state. Effiong Essien, a former permanent secretary in the ministry of works has emerged the head of the civil service in the state. Essien, a geologist, was announced in May by Governor Emmanuel as the new HoS.

Following a statement allegedly made by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, that South-East governors colluded with soldiers and Federal government to carry out Operation Python Dance in the region, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has asked the group to apologise to all governors and people of the region.

