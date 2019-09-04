Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th September 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 4th September 2019:

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo may have left power years ago, but Nigerians have remembered him today to be an ‘actions president. Following several reports of heartbreaking reports that Nigerians in South Africa are being killed in the most gruesome manners — many have said that of Obasanjo was the Commander-In-Chief, this could never have happened. They took to Twitter to reel out several instances were the former Nigerian leader put his foot down and made a firm decision because Nigerians were killed abroad.

One person has been killed and many others injured following a clash between hoodlums on Monday, in Lagos. The clash was said to have erupted during the annual Egungun festival, allegedly by some members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW). According to reports, warring factions of the NURTW got street gangs from Oke-Arin, Sura Apongbon and Agarawu/Idumagbo to attack their opponents, forcing people to scamper to safety.

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, on Monday, revealed that a suspected female cyber fraudster who was recently declared wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, has been arrested in Benin City, Edo State. The EFCC boss said that the identity of the woman has been withheld because investigations were still in progress. The EFCC chairman made this known in Benin City while addressing the media on the commission’s efforts to rid the society of economic and financial crimes and its collaboration with the FBI.

A former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke has told a Federal High Court in Lagos that he was ready to pay his N537, 334,360.77 debts to Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) within 12 hours.The former governor made this known via his counsel, Mr Edoigiawerie Omoruyi. He said he had approached AMCON with a promise to liquidate the debt before the end of yesterday, September 2 and asked for an adjournment to enable him to settle the case out of court.

Following several heartbreaking reports on the ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa, Abike Dabiri – Erewa says its time for the African Union to intervene. Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission said this in a tweet via her verified Twitter handle on Monday. According to the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, who describes the situation as said, whatever decisions to be taken at this point to salvage must be at the ministerial level.

A former Nigerian minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has joined voices with other Nigerians on the ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation is advocating a ‘teeth for tat’ approach, to deal with South Africans. The former minister in a tweet on Monday said South Africans have killed Nigerians for sport and treated them like filth, therefore now is the time to strike back.

Some South Africans have taken to social media to describe the ongoing attacks on Nigerians and other foreigners as payback for disrespecting them in their own country. According to them, the ongoing attacks where shops are being looted and burnt and where foreigners(Nigerians) are being killed is not xenophobia but a situation to show that they are tired of what foreigners do in their country.

Following the xenophobic attack on Nigerians living in South Africa which has since claimed several lives, angry Nigerians at home have set out to take laws into their own hands. They have besieged the Jakande roundabout, Lekki, outlet of Shoprite, a South African company operating in Nigerian, and have torched the whole area. They are currently threatening to torch down the main building which houses the Shoprite.

Those were out Newspaper headlines for today, 4th September 2019: