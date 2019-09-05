Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th September 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 5th September 2019:

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tuface Idibia says Nigerians should boycott all South African businesses operating the country including the country.

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage says she will not be performing at an upcoming DSTV show in South Africa. The singer says she wouldn’t watch the barbaric butchering of her compatriots in South Africa in renewed xenophobic attacks. Speaking via her verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, the singer expressed concern for the victims and families of those affected by the gruesome attack.

Kingsley Moghalu, a presidential candidate in the last general election says if he were president there are ways he would have handled the ongoing xenophobic attacks in South Africa. According to Moghalu, in a statement on Wednesday, he would have strengthened the Nigerian embassy in South Africa to offer more protection to citizens. He notes also that he would have worked with diaspora structures to ensure that Nigerians going o South Africa obey their laws.

Nigerian rapper and singer, YCee is currently enjoying several accolades from compatriots for ‘teaching’ South African rapper, Aka, a lesson on Twitter. Following the ongoing xenophobic attacks of Nigerians in South Africa, many have have raised their voices to condemn the gruesome act, urging all in authority in both countries to rise and put a stop to it. Rapper YCee known also as Jagaban or Zaheer, pointed at some tweets that Aka made during the last African cup of nations when they(South Africa) were defeated by Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Social media remains agog with protest from Nigerians over the continued killings of their countrymen in South Africa. Protests have also been taken to the streets, and almost everyone in the country is talking about xenophobia in South Africa, and the celebrities are not left out. However, people are suing for calm, as reports from Tuesday showed protesters looting stores in the name of retaliation.

Nigerian movie producer and actress, Uche Jombo has reacted to reports that Nigerian senators earn 1.24 million naira hardship allowance. The actress, in a post via her verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, wondered what “hardship allowance” means. For such a long time, Nigerians have kicked against the jumbo pay enjoyed by lawmakers in the country. The controversies surrounding lawmakers’ pay has been made worse by the secrecy shrouding it.

Following the ongoing xenophobic attacks of Nigerians in South Africa, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called off his participation at the World Economic Forum currently holding in South Africa. This was made known by Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media. The presidential aide said this in reaction to a tweet by Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage where she revealed that she had canceled her participation a show in South Africa later in September.

Nigerian singer Bankole Wellington aka Banky W, has commended the country’s decision to pull out of the ongoing World Economic Forum in Cape Town, South Africa, over fresh xenophobic attacks. There have been reports that Nigeria is making plans to recall Kabiru Bala, its high commissioner to South Africa. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was to represent Nigeria at the three-day forum ending on Friday, announced the country’s decision to withdraw from the summit over attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

As more prominent Nigerians continue to join their voices to the cause of ending the gruesome murdering of compatriots in South Africa, Richard Mofe-Damijo(RMD) becomes the latest. The veteran actor and former politician, in a tweet on Wednesday, urged the federal government to stop beating around the bush and face the real issues that would bring about solutions.

Those were out Newspaper headlines for today, 5th September 2019: