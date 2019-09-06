Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th September 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 6th September 2019:

Dino Melaye Reacts To Kogi Governorship Loss

Senator Dino Melaye has reacted to his shocking loss at Wednesday’s Governorship election primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state. Musa Wada, a younger brother of the immediate past Governor Idris Wada, who also contested for the ticket, scored 748 votes emerging as the winner. Wada was closely followed by Abubakar Mohammed Ibrahim, the son of a former governor, Ibrahim Idris (Ibro), with 710 votes. Melaye who surprisingly polled just 70 votes says it is ridiculous to declare a winner from just two out of 10 ballot boxes.

MI Abaga, Nigerian rapper has apologised to Nigerians over his comment defending South African rapper, Aka. The rapper says he hopes that Nigerians will begin to listen to each other and discuss ways to bringing about lasting solutions to the problems. MI Abaga says though a part of him wanted to turn to anger having been insulted and bashed for his comments, he realised it is not the right way to go.

After photos of the ongoing World Economic Forum(WEF) emerged on social media, it was found that apart from Oby Ezekwesili, two governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) are in attendance. Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state of the APC are currently attending the event, although the federal government say it has boycotted it. Meanwhile, Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media had thrown stones at Ezekwesili for attending, not mentioning the fact that Fayemi and El Rufai were in attendance.

Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, has urged Nigerians to be mindful of the spread of fake videos of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. Speaking on Thursday at a press conference in Abuja, in reaction to the reprisal attacks against South African-owned businesses in the country, Mohammed said some people were spreading fake videos to cause unrest in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad had taken it upon himself to inform Nigerians that Oby Ezekwesili, a major critic of the president is attending the World Economic Forum(WEF) in South Africa. Ahmad strongly criticised Ezekwesili, a former Nigerian minister for attending the WEF, despite the federal government’s withdrawal.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that governors already attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in South Africa didn’t go against the decision of the Federal Government of Nigeria. Speaking on Thursday, the minister said those governors and other individuals were already in South Africa before government decided that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo should boycott the WEF due to xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Former Nigerian minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says Nigerians who are attending the World Economic Forum(WEF) deserve to be sent to Nuremberg, Germany for the next yam festival. It will be recalled that former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu was attacked in Germany some weeks ago by members of the prescribed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB). According to the group, Ekweremadu did nothing when his people were slaughtered during the ‘Operation Python Dance’ by the federal government in 2015.

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has continued his history lessons to South Africans on the impacts of foreigners in their country in the face of the latest xenophobic attacks. The former minister of education has continuously dished out history lessons to South Africans following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African Nationals in South Africa.

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has dropped a message for Nigerians who still patronize South African companies in Nigeria despite the xenophobic attack on Nigerians living in South Africa.

Those were out Newspaper headlines for today, 6th September 2019: