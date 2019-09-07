Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th September 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 7th September 2019:

Popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana,(SAN) has asked the federal government to give each of the 774 local government areas in Nigeria at least N1 billion from the funds it recovered since 1999. The lawyer said while speaking at the 20th Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture during the celebration of the 74th birthday of Mike Okonkwo, presiding bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Lagos. According to Falana, such funds will be used to create employment opportunities at the grassroots for women and youths, adding that at least N1 trillion has been recovered in the last 19 years.

Kaduna state governor, Nasir el-Rufai has reacted to the passing of former Zimbabwe president, Robert Mugabe. According to the Kaduna state governor, Mugabe started very well but stayed too long and ended tragically. He described the late leader as an African hero that honestly meant well. Taking to Twitter on Friday shortly after the news was broken, El-Rufai said Mugabe’s life should serve as a lesson for all in public leadership roles.

An Oredo Magistrate Court has a jailed a man for using expired Union Bank ATM card to buy drinks and fried meat. The 51-year old man, Ikidi Innocent was said to have committed the offence on June 27, 2019, and tricked one Blessing John and Dorothy Amaka to buy meat and beer for his consumption. Ikidi was arraigned on three count charges of cheating and obtaining by false pretence.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila says the House will authorise legal funding for Nigerians who are victims of the fresh xenophobic attacks in South Africa. The Speaker said this on Friday during a press briefing on the xenophobic attacks in the country.

A primary school teacher in Adamawa is currently cooling off in police custody after defiling and impregnating a pupil. The teacher, Nathan Yusuf, was said to have given the pupil codeine before sexually abusing her. The Adamawa State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Nurudeen, said, “On September 2, 2019, around 2.30 pm, we arrested one Nathan Yusuf, 37, a teacher at the Gurel Primary School, Namtari, in the Yola South Local Government Area, on the suspicion of defiling a pupil in his class, who is below 14 years.

Plans by the Air Peace Airline to evacuate Nigerians in South Africa from Sept. 6 have suffered setback as a majority of those interested in the process have expired passports. Following the ongoing xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other foreign nationals living in South Africa, the airline, with the support of the Federal Government, had scheduled to begin evacuating Nigerians from South Africa from Sept. 6. However, according to Mr Allen Onyema, the Chairman of Air Peace, in a statement in Lagos on Friday, most of the potential returnees were yet to renew their documents.

A masquerade has left many in shock after he was spotted gambling in a betting shop at Otukpa branch in Ogbadibo, Benue state. Masquerade is seen as a divine creature who just come to earth sparingly to greet humans. However, the “spirit” like many portray them to be, didn’t mind his appearance before storming the betting shop to make his money by placing a bet.

The Governor of Borno State, Prof. Prof. Babagana Zulum suffered an attack on Thursday, September 5, as gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents opened fire on his convoy.

Those were out Newspaper headlines for today, 7th September 2019: