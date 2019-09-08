Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 8th September 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 8th September 2019:

Residents of Ikare Akoko in Ondo state on Wednesday took to their protest to the streets after a suspect they handed over to the police, following his arrest by a local vigilante, escaped from hospital. The Ondo House of Assembly has asked Undie Adie, the Commissioner of Police in the state, and the Area Commander in charge of Ikare Akoko, ACP Razak Rauf, to appear before them on Thursday.

The national president of Miyetti Allah Kautel Hore, Abdullahi Bodejo has said that every Nigerian state deserves Ruga. The Miyetti Allah leader said this during an interview with TheSun, adding that Fulani is the largest ethnic group in the country and ought to be given places to settle all over the country.

The Neo Black Movement of Africa Worldwide (NBM of Africa Worldwide), has condemned the xenophobic attacks on Africans especially Nigerians by South Africans. According to NBM, during apartheid, African countries stood by the South Africans giving them all the support they needed. In a statement released by NBM in Friday, the National President, Chief Engr. Felix Kupa described the barbaric attacks on fellow Africans as totally condemnable and against the spirit and ideologies of Africanism and the various social-cultural, economic and political treaties that exist amongst the African countries.

President Muhammadu Buhari‘s media aide, Femi Adesina has debunked claims that the president and his administration are intolerant to criticisms and why he’s slow to react to Nigerians raging on social media. Adesina made this known in a recent interview with TheCable, an online news platform. Speaking, Adesina said while some may be of the opinion that Buhari abhors criticisms, others think he is over tolerant and needs to return to the General Buhari of 1984.

Minister of culture and information, Lai Mohammed has dismissed social media reports that there was a bomb explosion at the South African High Commission in Abuja on Saturday. According to the minister, fake news is being circulated by the desperate opposition to cause panic and chaos among the populace. In a statement by the minister on Saturday, he said the video being circulated is a Jun 25, 2014 bomb explosion at Emab Plaza, near Banex.

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has disclosed what the group will do to any Nigerian governors owing salaries to pay, that travels abroad. The IPOB leader said in an interview with ‘BEN TV London’, that the governors would not be attacked but would be questioned on the why they that workers and pensioners in that manner.

A drug trafficker, identified as Kouassi Jean Paul(55) has been arrested alongside others at Lagos Airport by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) after he swallowed 80 pellets of methamphetamine. According to the report, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command of the NDLEA arrested 64 drug suspects made up of 55 males, nine females and made 54 seizures from January to August 2019. Apart from 55-year old Jean-Paul, other aerates include Eze Ikechukwu who swallowed 80 wraps of methamphetamine, according to the NDLEA Commander, Garba Ahmadu.

Khusela Diko, spokesman of President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will still visit the country in October. Following renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, there were demands that Buhari cancels the visit. However in a statement, Diko said Buhari would still visit Ramaphosa in October, adding that Ramaphosa received and held discussions with Ahmed Abubakar, the special envoy sent by Buhari to convey his concerns over the attacks.

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has dismissed claims by the APC that President Muhammadu Buhari has a West African School Certificate (WASC). Reacting to reports, Frank asked the ruling party to stop spreading lies as “the world knows that Buhari has no Secondary school certificate anywhere”.

Those were out Newspaper headlines for today, 8th September 2019: