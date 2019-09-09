Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th September 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 9th September 2019:

Spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina has said that the president has decided to tackle the ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, diplomatically. According to Adesina in a recent interview, those advocating for rash decisions and actions, have no understanding about how diplomacy works. Adesina described the attacks as “ Very depressing, very sad. ” adding that: “I have sat with the President on this issue, so I know how he feels about it and he remains a statesman.

The group seem determined to make sure their upcoming Ashura procession holds on Tuesday. The development stems from a recent directive from the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to arrest all identified Shi’ite leaders across the country. The Nigeria Police Force had also dared the group to march and face the repercussion.

A notorious herbalist is currently on the run after allegedly removing the eye of his creditor simply identified as Morrison for pestering him for the money he borrowed. According to ForestReporters, the victim is currently recuperating at the University of Benin Teaching hospital, Edo state where he was rushed to.

A video has emerged on social media showing the moment a gateman from another house was caught right in the act while sleeping with a pastor’s maid who lives leaves two away from the security man’s duty post. According to reports, he was said to have sneaked into the pastor’s house as soon as the pastor stepped out. However, the pastor was said to have forgotten something and parked the car on the road because of traffic, took a bike home, only to find the gateman having sex with his maid right on his matrimonial bed.

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has dismissed claims by the APC that President Muhammadu Buhari has a West African School Certificate (WASC). Reacting to reports, Frank asked the ruling party to stop spreading lies as “the world knows that Buhari has no Secondary school certificate anywhere”.

Khusela Diko, spokesman of President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will still visit the country in October. Following renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, there were demands that Buhari cancels the visit. However in a statement, Diko said Buhari would still visit Ramaphosa in October, adding that Ramaphosa received and held discussions with Ahmed Abubakar, the special envoy sent by Buhari to convey his concerns over the attacks.

Social media critic, Reno Omokri has tendered an apology for publicly speaking ill against the practices of some churches doctrines. Information Nigeria recalls Omokri had claimed that the Holy Trinity is a demonic doctrine while reacting to the report of popular televangelist, Benny Hinn publicly denouncing prosperity preaching and promising never to ask people for money again.

A drug trafficker, identified as Kouassi Jean Paul(55) has been arrested alongside others at Lagos Airport by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) after he swallowed 80 pellets of methamphetamine. According to the report, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command of the NDLEA arrested 64 drug suspects made up of 55 males, nine females and made 54 seizures from January to August 2019.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has said over 5,000 people have lost their jobs to retaliatory attacks over xenophobia in South Africa. Following renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa, many Nigerians in retaliation had taken to attacking South African businesses operating in Nigeria, especially Lagos State. There were reports of looting at Shoprite stores, while MTN properties were vandalized by angry protesters.

Those were out Newspaper headlines for today, 9th September 2019: