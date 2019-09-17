Nigerian Police Fires Officer For Stealing TV Set, Pair Of Shoes

The Jigawa state police command has dismissed an officer for stealing a TV set and a pair of shoes.

According to reports, the dismissed officer is the son of a retired police officer who was identified as Abdullahi Yusuf.

Jigawa State Police commissioner, Bala Senchi while confirming the incident said;

“A policeman is expected to be of good characters and morals, that’s why he’s entrusted to protect the lives and properties of the people. The command would not spare any officer found tarnishing the good image of the organization, the police commissioner warned,” Mr Senchi said.

Yusuf is said to have stolen a TV set from a junior officer, just 2 weeks after he regained freedom after spending four months at the criminal investigation department as punishment for an item he stole earlier.

A resident of Unguwar Sarki in Dutse metropolis identified Muktar Yunusa recounted how Yusuf was arrested.

“When he came out with the stolen items which included TV set, remote control and a pair of shoes, I asked him where he was going with those items, he pretended that he knows the occupant of the house without knowing the house belongs to me.

“Subsequently, I called the attention of other neighbours, we apprehended him and took him to the police station,” Mr Yunusa said.