Nigerian Rapper PelePele Commits Suicide

Former YBNL Artiste Olanrewaju Pelepele is dead.

According to reports, he committed suicide earlier Friday morning in his Ikorodu home.

Pelepele had some time back opened up on his battle with depression due to his inability to fully break into the Nigerian music industry despite having put in 10 years of hard work.

Read Also: Nigerians Throw Stones At Naira Marley For Saying His Music Can Cure Depression

Before he took his own life, he had released a freestyle, hinting that this would be his last work. The music also spoke on how he was arrested by police officers for nothing.

May his soul rest in peace.