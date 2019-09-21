Nigerian Rapper PelePele Commits Suicide

by Temitope Alabi
Pele Pele
Pele Pele

Former YBNL Artiste Olanrewaju Pelepele is dead.

According to reports, he committed suicide earlier Friday morning in his Ikorodu home.

Pelepele had some time back opened up on his battle with depression due to his inability to fully break into the Nigerian music industry despite having put in 10 years of hard work.

Read Also: Nigerians Throw Stones At Naira Marley For Saying His Music Can Cure Depression

Before he took his own life, he had released a freestyle, hinting that this would be his last work. The music also spoke on how he was arrested by police officers for nothing.

May his soul rest in peace.

Tags from the story
pelepele, suicide
0

You may also like

Kaduna Bomb Attack: Jonathan Thanks God For Keeping Buhari, Bauchi Safe

High power explosives worth N3m discovered in Kano

Strange Animal Disease Kills 23 Cow, Infects 63 Others In Katsina

Saraki Leads Senate Delegation To Boko Haram-hit North-East

Celebrating 10 Years! The Future Awards Africa Launches #AfricaNeedsYou Campaign, Visits Banjul, Johannesburg, Enugu, Others To Set Up #TFAAHubs In 100 African Cities

Eko 2012: 56,000 Condoms Distributed

NNPC To Remodel Four Refineries – Kachikwu

Akwa Ibom Owes Banks N64.5bn – Commissioner

Ex-Biafran Soldiers To Storm Abuja In Protest Over Unpaid Entitlements

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *