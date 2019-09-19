Nigerian Sentenced To 129 Years Imprisonment For Human Trafficking In South African

by Eyitemi
Ediozi Odi
Ediozi Odi

A Nigerian man identified as Ediozi Odi has bagged a total of 6 life sentences and an additional 129 years imprisonment after being found guilty of human trafficking and other related charges by Judge Natvarlil Ranchod of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

According to reports, Odi is said to be a specialist in the recruitment of young girls between the ages of 13-14 from Nigeria and give them hope of a better life in South Africa.

On bringing them to South Africa, he would force them to smoke a substance known as ”rock”(a highly addictive and intoxicating drug) before going on to rape them in turn so as to prepare them for the task ahead.

Read Also: Thousands Of Nigerian Girls Forced Into Prostitution In Burkina Faso: Ambassador

From then on, the girls would be vulnerable and ready to do anything they lay their hands upon.

The report further claimed that he locked them up in a dungeon where prospective customers would come and lay with them.

The police were said to have raided his hide-out after a tip-off.

Tags from the story
Ediozi Odi, Human Trafficiking
0

You may also like

Wife Grabs Husband’s P*nis During Prayer And Fasting

Omotola Share Photos Comparing Her 1st Honeymoon To Her 20th Wedding Anniversary

Protest as DSS Fails To Provide Capital Oil CEO, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah In Court

Must Read! Conspiracy Theorists Reveal Scary Agenda Behind Caitlyn Jenner’s Transformation

Victoria Kimani Steps Out In Cute Two-tone Weave (Photos)

Nigerian Billionaire Femi Otedola To Sell Forte Oil

Kagawa Angry With Japan’s Exit

Caroline Danjuma Shares Inspiring Post On Forgiveness

Woman Heads To Court After Police Horse Bit Off Her Finger While She Her

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *