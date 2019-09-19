Nigerian Sentenced To 129 Years Imprisonment For Human Trafficking In South African

A Nigerian man identified as Ediozi Odi has bagged a total of 6 life sentences and an additional 129 years imprisonment after being found guilty of human trafficking and other related charges by Judge Natvarlil Ranchod of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

According to reports, Odi is said to be a specialist in the recruitment of young girls between the ages of 13-14 from Nigeria and give them hope of a better life in South Africa.

On bringing them to South Africa, he would force them to smoke a substance known as ”rock”(a highly addictive and intoxicating drug) before going on to rape them in turn so as to prepare them for the task ahead.

From then on, the girls would be vulnerable and ready to do anything they lay their hands upon.

The report further claimed that he locked them up in a dungeon where prospective customers would come and lay with them.

The police were said to have raided his hide-out after a tip-off.